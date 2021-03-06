-$0.45 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.