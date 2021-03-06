$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

