$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHF. Raymond James raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

