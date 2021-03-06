-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

