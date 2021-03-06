$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,265. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

