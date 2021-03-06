$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Airgain posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.35. 241,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,648. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

