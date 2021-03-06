$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Denny’s by 600.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 629,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,820. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

