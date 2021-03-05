Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,498 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zovio were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zovio alerts:

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Zovio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.