zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €163.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 stock traded down €6.80 ($8.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €195.20 ($229.65). 22,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €200.90 and its 200-day moving average is €165.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12 month high of €244.00 ($287.06).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.