Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ZLIOY opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

