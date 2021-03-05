Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ZLIOY opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.