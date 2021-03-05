Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $541.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $501.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $343.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

