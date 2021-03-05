Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Insider Diane Smith-Gander Acquires 2,500 Shares

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) insider Diane Smith-Gander bought 2,500 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.50 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($18,750.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 17.81 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.42.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

