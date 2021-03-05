Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.13.

ZBH stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 976.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

