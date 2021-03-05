Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $148.26 and last traded at $149.16. 4,037,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,474,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock worth $29,628,217 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

