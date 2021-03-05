Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,544 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 3.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $175,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $16.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,101. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.92 and a 200 day moving average of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

