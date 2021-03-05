Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Goosehead Insurance worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $5.42 on Friday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,028. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

