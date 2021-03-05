Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,690. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

