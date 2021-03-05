Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $410.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

