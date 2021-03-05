Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $12.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.34. 147,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,694. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

