Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $213.96 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,284 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 3.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $213,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $24.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

