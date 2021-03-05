Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 950 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,659,000 after purchasing an additional 102,892 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.