Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The company has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

