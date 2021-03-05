Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the period. Lemonade accounts for 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $64,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMND stock traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. 132,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock worth $215,760,826.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

