Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $286.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,966. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.