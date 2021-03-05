Zeepin Market Cap Reaches $210,785.84 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $210,785.84 and $32,930.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00471289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00471818 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

