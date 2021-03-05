Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003540 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $17.85 million and $224,572.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,728.98 or 0.99761622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.86 or 0.00950727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00431315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00297951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00087245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00037239 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,567,840 coins and its circulating supply is 10,538,340 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

