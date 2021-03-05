Zacks Investment Research Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Buy

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

ECOL opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 198,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

