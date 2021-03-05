Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

