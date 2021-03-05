Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

LSXMK stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

