Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “
LSXMK stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.93.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
