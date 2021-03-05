Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Sell

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $340,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

