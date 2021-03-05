Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $816.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.