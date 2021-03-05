Zacks Investment Research Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $77,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 55.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.