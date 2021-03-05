Zacks Investment Research Lowers Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Sell

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

