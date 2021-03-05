Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

HRMY stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

