Zacks Investment Research Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and 3.8%, respectively. The company seems well positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, supply-chain optimization and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Strength in replacement parts and process filtration businesses as well as expense management is likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to increase 5-8% year over year, backed by recovery in end markets. However, the company is wary of the pandemic-led challenges on its businesses. Also, an expected hike in certain expenses that got subdued due to the pandemic might be concerning for the company. Further, forex woes might affect its profitability. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

DCI opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $73,236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

