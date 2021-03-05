Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

