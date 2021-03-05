Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Sell

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $144.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 30,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

