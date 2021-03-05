Zacks Investment Research Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $610.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $485.07.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.34 on Thursday, hitting $514.11. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.28 and its 200 day moving average is $455.96. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

