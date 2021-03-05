Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Hold

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after acquiring an additional 380,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

