Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

