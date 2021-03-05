Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.74). Viela Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have commented on VIE. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

