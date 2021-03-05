Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,490,931 shares of company stock worth $15,406,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.