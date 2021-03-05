Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,490,931 shares of company stock worth $15,406,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

