Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Cutera posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. 2,587,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $458.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cutera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

