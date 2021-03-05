Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.36 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

