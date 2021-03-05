Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.36 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.69.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
