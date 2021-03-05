Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 1,553,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,833. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83,501 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $11,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

