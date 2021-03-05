Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 8,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.