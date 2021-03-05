Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.