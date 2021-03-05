Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.