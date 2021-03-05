Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.63. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

