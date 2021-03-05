Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 773,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4,124.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426,606 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.