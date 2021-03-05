Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 120,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,813. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.